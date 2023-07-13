Hubei Team Shines at 2023 National Youth Gymnastics U-Series Championships with Impressive Medal Haul

Hubei Team Shines at the 2023 National Youth Gymnastics U-Series Championships

Dezhou, Shandong – The 2023 National Youth Gymnastics U Series Championships and Youth League Preliminaries took place from July 5th to 12th, showcasing the impressive talent of young gymnasts from across the country. The Hubei team emerged victorious, clinching 3 gold medals, 6 silvers, and 6 bronzes, securing their place in the preliminaries of the Youth League.

The National Youth Gymnastics U-Series Championship and Preliminaries of the Youth League attracted the largest number of participants in the history of the event. With 48 teams from provinces and cities nationwide, over 300 athletes showcased their skills. Hubei province was well-represented by the Wuhan Gymnastics Team and Yichang Gymnastics Team. The Yichang Gymnastics Team performed exceptionally well, claiming 3 golds, 1 silver, and 2 bronzes. Meanwhile, the Wuhan Gymnastics Team secured 5 silvers and 4 bronzes.

In the Women’s Group B (U12) qualifying match and team final held on July 8th, the Wuhan Gymnastics Team, consisting of Zhang Shuchang, Fan Yuqian, Peng Yuting, Hu Shiya, and Sun Yanan, earned a respectable second place with a total score of 213.537. The Yichang City gymnastics team secured the fifth position. The team from Hubei province also achieved commendable results in the team competitions of other groups, finishing sixth in the men’s group B, tenth in the women’s group A, and twelfth in the men’s group A, successfully qualifying for the finals.

The individual all-around rankings combined the qualifying results and final scores. On July 10th, in the women’s group B individual all-around final, Qi Hailin of the Yichang gymnastics team emerged as the champion with a total score of 107.504 points. Qi’s exceptional performance, which included a qualifying score of 53.552 points, secured her the gold medal. Zhang Shuchang and Fan Yuqian from the Wuhan Gymnastics Team took home the silver and bronze medals, respectively, with scores of 107.099 and 106.579. These three talented gymnasts also claimed the top three spots in the 11-year-old girl’s individual all-around category.

Qi Hailin further showcased her brilliance in the women’s group B (U12) floor exercise final on July 12th. With precise and flawlessly executed movements, she secured the championship with a remarkable score of 13.166, the highest among all competitors.

The Hubei team had more to celebrate as He Yuqi, Fan Yuqian, and Zhang Shuchang won silver medals in the women’s group B (U12) balance beam, vault, and uneven bars, respectively. Additionally, Li Yongsheng, Zhao Junhao, Hu Shiya, and Peng Yuting claimed bronze medals in the men’s group B (U14) long trampoline, men’s group A (U17) vault, women’s group B (U12) big trampoline, and women’s group B (U12) uneven bars events.

The outstanding performance by the Hubei team at the 2023 National Youth Gymnastics U-Series Championships not only demonstrated their remarkable talent but also brought glory to their province. As they prepare for the finals, all eyes will be on these young gymnasts as they endeavor to secure further success for Hubei.

(Source: Hubei Sports)

