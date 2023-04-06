The NGO Human Rights Watch encourages the WTA not to resume tournaments in China until the Peng Shuai case is resolved. The association announced on March 31 that its decision on a potential return to the territory – which it left following concerns over the Chinese player’s safety – would come in the coming weeks.
“I really hope (the WTA) can stick to what they said”Human Rights Watch’s Yaqiu Wang told Reuters news agency on Thursday, referring to a Jan. 4 statement in which the WTA demanded “a resolution to the Peng (Shuai) situation” to return to the area. The association then asked that an investigation be carried out and that a meeting be organized with the player.
“I understand it’s a lot of money, but human rights are more importantunderlined the researcher. I have a lot of sympathy for the WTA, because I know they are losing a lot of money, but I must say that they have received a lot of praise for defending the values they believe in. »
The Chinese player had accused the country’s former deputy prime minister, Zhang Gaoli, of sexual assault in 2021 in a message posted on social networks, deleted in the process. Peng Shuai later denied having made such an accusation.