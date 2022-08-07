The alarm sounds at Inter, one week after the league debut. The Nerazzurri went out 4-2 defeated in a friendly match in breaking latest news against Villarreal, with not very comforting messages especially from the defensive phase, still in trouble as on several occasions in the summer preparation phase. So much so that Simone Inzaghi’s team closes the summer training with 10 goals scored in 5 “official” friendlies without considering the joint training sessions held in Appiano Gentile, but above all with 10 goals collected, without ever being able to keep the clean sheet.

And if the poor conditions of the pitch of the stadium (so much so that there was the danger that the match would not even be played at the last minute, danger returned only at the last minute) may also have influenced the choice not to risk too much, the problems in the defensive phase were also seen in the other races, with particular difficulties on the part of Samir Handanovic. Not the best way, therefore, to prepare for the league debut against Lecce in a week.

Also because the risk is not to have Brozovic available, also out against the Spaniards due to a muscular problem and replaced by Asllani in the direction. Villarreal broke the deadlock immediately, with Lukaku’s quick response with a cross from Gosens. Emery’s men, however, find the double advantage with Coquelin and Pedraza again, before D’Ambrosio’s goal that shortens the result. In the final, Jackson closed the match by dropping the poker for the final 4-2. A step backwards for the Nerazzurri compared to the latest releases and one that alarms towards the official start of the season, hoping that bad news will not arrive from the market, with Skriniar and Dumfries always remaining in the sights of PSG and Chelsea.