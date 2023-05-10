Italbasket, Darius Thompson near. Olimpia and Virtus interested

Darius Thompson prepares to play with Italbasket at the 2023 World Cup, Olimpia Milano and Virtus Bologna ready to battle to grab the performance of Baskonia’s point guard. From Italian.

The revelation of Tuttosport

Tuttosport reveals it. Given the stand-by of the situation linked to Paolo Banchero, Gianmarco Pozzecco turns his attention to Thompson, who will soon become Italian by marriage. In fact, the player is missing only one document, which he will collect in Brindisi after the end of the ACB season.

Thompson will then be called up to take part in the World Cup in Manila with Italbasket. And on the European market he will have an Italian status which will raise his value even further after the season of “revelation” also in the EuroLeague.

We recall that Darius Thompson has signed a two-year deal in the summer of 2022 with Baskonia, and has a fairly substantial release clause, just over $500,000.