Header stealing time from Maximiano. All it takes is a flash for Gleison Bremer to stop Lazio and send Juventus to the semifinals of the Italian Cup, after weeks of passion at all levels. “This was one of the most important goals of my career. I’m happy because this is what mattered right now – the former grenade told Mediaset -. The last two games have gone badly, before this one we We talked and said that we had to think about the pitch, while the club deals with what happens off the pitch. Certainly there is that we have to recover, we are a high-level team, we need to score as many points as possible. What has changed? We spoke to each other and we found each other again. Now we want to continue on this path”.