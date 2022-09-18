Cristiano Ronaldo finally scored his first goal of the season

It’s late, but it’s all right

Just scored the first goal after playing eight games, is this Cristiano Ronaldo? Yes, it is him. In the Europa League in the early morning of September 16th, Beijing time, Manchester United challenged Moldova’s Tiraspol Sheriff’s team. Ronaldo relied on a penalty kick to break his own scoring drought.

However, he was not happy at all. As a legendary superstar, it is really unreasonable to hand over such an answer within a month.

Reporter Yin Chengjun

Unhappy with a penalty kick

From the beginning of this season to the present, Ronaldo’s status has been a hot topic in football circles. As a player who has participated in the Champions League for 19 consecutive years, he is really reluctant to follow Manchester United to play a lower level of the Europa League. But there is no way. After failing to seek a transfer, Ronaldo must shift all his focus to scoring goals for the “Red Devils”. But it backfired. In the previous Premier League and Europa League, he has been unsuccessful.

Of course, in the Premier League, Cristiano Ronaldo only started once, and the rest of the games were all substitutes. During the period as a substitute, his longest playing time was only 32 minutes, and his shortest was only 4 minutes. The greatly reduced playing time also affected his scoring efficiency. However, coach Ten Hag made him start in the two Europa League games. After all, the opponents in the Europa League are weaker, which just makes him look for form.

In this match, Ten Hag attached great importance to it, because Manchester United even lost the game against the weak Real Sociedad in the last round, so the whole team also played 12 points to deal with the opponent in this round.

In the 16th minute, Manchester United relied on the high-quality cooperation in the frontcourt to break the deadlock early, and the highly anticipated England star Sancho scored with a low shot. Before the end of the first half, Manchester United right-back Dalot stumbled into the penalty area and was awarded a penalty. Ronaldo did his part to pick up the burden and help Manchester United lead 2-0. This goal was Ronaldo’s first goal of the season.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored the goal, was a little excited and made his own signature celebration. But after being replaced by Ten Hag in the 81st minute, he was a little unhappy. When some fans wanted to take a photo with him, he flatly refused, which was very different from him before.

Ronaldo knows well, as a super striker, such a result is indeed difficult to communicate with the club and fans, and in this game, apart from a penalty kick, he did not have a very outstanding performance, just breaking the scoring drought.

Ten Hag revives old stories

After the game, Manchester United coach Ten Hag still highly praised Ronaldo’s contribution. He said: “Cristiano Ronaldo needs this goal so much. He has come close to scoring many times. You can see that he really wants to score, but every time he is either blocked by his foot or it is refracted or not cooperated well. We feel for him. Happy, the team wants him to score goals, so that’s good.”

Yes, Cristiano Ronaldo really wants to score too much, but Ten Hag also brought up the old story and pointed out the reason why his form has not been ideal. Ten Hag said: “When Ronaldo missed the pre-season, we could have expected that, so he had to work and put in very hard to get back to normal. He will score more goals.”

Before the start of this season, Cristiano Ronaldo did not participate in Manchester United’s overseas training due to family reasons, and there was almost no joint training with his teammates. When Manchester United returned to Old Trafford, the league followed. After that, Ronaldo sought a transfer again, and he was a little absent-minded, and he has not been able to reproduce the former state of bravery.

The last time Ronaldo had such a long scoring drought was back in the 2008-2009 season. At that time, he had some contradictions with Manchester United manager Ferguson, and was also seeking a move to Real Madrid. Therefore, he did not score or assist in 7 consecutive Premier League and Champions League games. After the season, he switched to Real Madrid, and since then he has scored a lot of goals and achieved a career.

The future is still promising

Although Cristiano Ronaldo only scored a penalty in the game, he still set a series of records.

First, he scored his first goal in the Europa League; secondly, he increased his European goals to 144, still leading Messi by 15 goals in total. This goal also allowed Ronaldo to set a record of scoring goals for the club for 21 consecutive seasons. At the same time, he also scored 699 goals for the club, just one step away from the 700 goal mark.

These are obtained by Cristiano Ronaldo’s hard training and dedication to the game over the years, and his state has continued to improve under everyone’s attention. Since both Rashford and Martial are injured, Ronaldo will only play more and more time in the Premier League in the future. When the winter transfer window opens, Chelsea, which has fired coach Tuchel, urgently needs a striker to join. It is very likely that Cristiano Ronaldo will be favored. At that time, Cristiano Ronaldo may start another legend at Stamford Bridge.