Today’s weather predicts sunshine and still summer temperatures on Monza. No storm on the horizon, even if the sky could suddenly become dark and threatening around 17 if Juventus were to stumble again, this time against a newly promoted Serie A, who in 6 games earned only one point. Ten are instead those put together by the Lady, but more than the ranking (-4 from the top) worry the 2 draws in a row, interspersed with the two defeats in the Champions League that already jeopardize the qualification for the second round.