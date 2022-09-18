The coach insists on the alibi of injuries. Surprise in society for the chat-interview in Corriere della Sera, which was not foreseen. And many players have felt discharged
Today’s weather predicts sunshine and still summer temperatures on Monza. No storm on the horizon, even if the sky could suddenly become dark and threatening around 17 if Juventus were to stumble again, this time against a newly promoted Serie A, who in 6 games earned only one point. Ten are instead those put together by the Lady, but more than the ranking (-4 from the top) worry the 2 draws in a row, interspersed with the two defeats in the Champions League that already jeopardize the qualification for the second round.
