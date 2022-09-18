Home Sports Juve-Allegri tension: victory or chaos in Monza
Juve-Allegri tension: victory or chaos in Monza

Juve-Allegri tension: victory or chaos in Monza

The coach insists on the alibi of injuries. Surprise in society for the chat-interview in Corriere della Sera, which was not foreseen. And many players have felt discharged

Today’s weather predicts sunshine and still summer temperatures on Monza. No storm on the horizon, even if the sky could suddenly become dark and threatening around 17 if Juventus were to stumble again, this time against a newly promoted Serie A, who in 6 games earned only one point. Ten are instead those put together by the Lady, but more than the ranking (-4 from the top) worry the 2 draws in a row, interspersed with the two defeats in the Champions League that already jeopardize the qualification for the second round.

