Juve, what form with absences? Allegri's solutions for Sassuolo

Juve, what form with absences? Allegri's solutions for Sassuolo

After a summer of thinking about 4-3-3, the championship final saw the Bianconeri move to 3-5-2 with which the arrival of Kostic goes very well. But also with the 4-4-2 from which the coach left last year to seek solidity

A summer spent imagining Juve structured granitically around 4-3-3 … But only neglecting Massimiliano Allegri’s predilection for variable geometry teams could close the discussion by framing the new season with a single module. Thus a changing Juve gradually takes shape, partly due to the coach’s historical predilections, partly because of how injuries are affecting the staff, partly because of how the squad has been forming with the market. Starting with Kostic.

