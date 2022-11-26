Home Sports Karsdorp returns to Rome after fleeing to Holland
Karsdorp returns to Rome after fleeing to Holland

The player had not shown up when training resumed, deserting the tour in Japan, returning home to cure “psychological problems”. The club had ordered him to return to be examined by the club’s doctors

While José Mourinho and his players are busy touring Japan, Rick Karsdorp is back in the capital. In fact, on Friday evening, the full-back was spotted in a Roman restaurant near his home. The player, as reported by LaRoma24.it, had dinner in the company of his agent Johan Henkes.

Escape completed

Last Sunday Karsdorp did not show up for the resumption of training in Trigoria. The full-back had also deserted Monday’s session and the departure for Japan, citing psychological discomfort as a reason – complete with a medical certificate to certify it – which prevented him from returning to Italy. Roma, after trying to make the player think, ordered him to go to Fulvio Bernardini to be examined by the club’s medical staff. So the class of ’95 was forced to interrupt his flight to Holland and to reappear in Rome.

