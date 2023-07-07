Lakers General Manager Pelinka Discusses Free Market Operations and Plans for the Future

Title: Lakers GM Rob Pelinka Discusses Team’s Free Market Operations and Reeve’s Contract Extension

Date: July 7, 2023

In an interview, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka provided insights into the team’s operations in the free market this summer. Pelinka revealed that the Lakers had conducted a “pre-operation” before last season’s trade deadline, outlining their plans for the upcoming free agent market this year.

Pelinka emphasized the importance of building continuity within the team, citing their successful run to the conference finals last season. He stated, “We’re going to continue building the roster around continuity, adding things to make us better. We executed our plan, kept some players, and brought in some newcomers.”

Expressing gratitude to the players who expressed their desire to stay with the Lakers, Pelinka acknowledged the positive impact their commitment had on the team’s early forays into the free market. He mentioned that their first phone call was to Reeves, with whom they contacted his agent. Pelinka revealed, “Reeves really wanted to stay with the Lakers after last season. That’s very important to us, and the team also respects his contribution in this process. We are very happy to sign him back.”

The Lakers’ intention to complete a contract extension with Reeves highlights the value they place on his presence within the team. Reeves, who had a notable impact on the Lakers’ performance last season, seems determined to continue his journey with the franchise.

Pelinka’s interview provides Lakers fans with a glimpse into the team’s strategy and mindset as they navigate the free agent market this summer. With a focus on building on their recent success, the Lakers aim to strengthen their roster and enhance their chances of competing at the highest level in the upcoming season.

