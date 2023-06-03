Ligue 2, suspended Bordeaux-Rodez: Buades attacked after the goal

Moments of fear and madness in Ligue 2, during the match between Bordeaux and Rodez valid for the 38th and last day of the French Serie B championship with the hosts third in the standings and with the guests in 17th place and at risk of relegation. Match suspended immediately after Rodez’s opening goal scored by Buadas. In fact, after scoring the goal, the player went to cheer near the back line with a couple of team mates but he was attacked by a Bordeaux fan who violently pushed him to the ground. In the fall, the player has hit his head on the pitch.

Moments of fear with the entrance of the sanitary ware. Buades was rescued with a suspected head injury. After the episode and after the match was temporarily suspended, the match never resumed with the players returning to the locker room. While waiting to know the exact health conditions of Buades, it will then be up to the French sports judge to decide what the outcome of the match will be.