Liverpool win 6-1 at Leeds

Mith a big win after the last five competitive games without success, Liverpool FC collected important points for the renewed European Cup qualification. Coach Jürgen Klopp’s team won 6-1 (2-0) at Leeds United on Monday evening and thus for the first time since March 5th. With 47 points from 30 games, Klopp’s team is currently eighth in the Premier League, where they have not won in four games since beating Manchester United 7-0.

Cody Gakpo (35th minute) and Mohemed Salah (39th) scored for the break after exemplary counterattacks. Twice Diogo Jota (52nd/73rd), Salah again (64th) and Darwin Núñez (90th) ensured clear conditions against the relegation candidates after the change. The interim goal by Luis Sinisterra (47th) after a careless loss of the ball by Ibrahima Konaté had no consequences.

