Marketa Vondrousova dominates Caroline Wozniacki in the second round in Montreal

Caroline Wozniacki probably left the court with some certainties. If the Dane lost in two sets (6-2, 7-5) against Marketa Vondrousova on Wednesday in the second round of the WTA 1000 in Montreal, she seriously mistreated the Czech, recent Wimbledon winner, especially during the second set. .

Wozniacki still at ease on the backhand

But the latter fell asleep somewhat and Wozniacki recovered, continuing to deploy an offensive game – which we knew little about him – with more success than at the start of the match. She notably made 16 winning backhand shots, still her best shot. That doubted Vondrousova, who conceded four games in a row and had to save a 5-3 ball for the Dane. But the latter collapsed, chaining the faults from 5-5.

Caroline Wozniacki was sometimes impressive in backhand. (E. Bolte/USA TODAY SPORTS/Reuters)

