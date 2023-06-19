Meghan Markle | Meghan Markle, Dior’s new muse?

Barcelona 19/06/2023 and las 12:20 CEST

Rumors are circulating in Los Angeles that the Duchess of Sussex may be about to sign a major deal with the couture house.

The Archewell brand, founded by Enrique of England and Meghan Markle, could already have another source of financing. After throwing away his million-dollar contract with Spotify and earning the name of “fucking scammers”, by Spotify’s head of podcast innovation and monetization, Bill Simmons, hurt that the Sussexes have canceled their contract with the streaming platform after making only 12 installments despite the fact that the agreement stipulated several years worth 20 million dollars. Now a source consulted by the ‘Daily Mail’ has assured that the team representing the Sussexes has been working for some time to achieve other tasty agreements. At the head of this team is the powerful agent ari emmanuelthe charismatic head of the talent agency William Morris Endeavor (WME), whose main mission is to continue reinventing Meghan Markle.

The talk in Los Angeles

If the rumors going around Los Angeles are true you might be about to sign a major deal with the French haute couture house Dior to turn her into the face of the company, together with world stars such as Rihanna y Jennifer Lawrence. “Meghan is the only thing that everyone is talking about,” picks up the aforementioned British newspaper from the mouth of a Beverly Hills socialite.

If the duchess and exactriz manages to sign this agreement, no one will remember that “her silly little podcast was canceled after one season,” says the newspaper. The Duchess, 41, has been in the midst of meetings since she signed with Emanuel, apparently unaware that Netflix could also review the £80 million contract with the Sussexes.

New bussinesses on sight

“‘Ari is the best in the business when it comes to corporate business and making money. He is excited to represent Meghan and has put all his energy into it. The offers have been pouring in, even from other podcast platforms,” ​​they say. some experts, who also believe that Meghan’s new team will use this drama to their advantage.

It is also said that Meghan could easily match the recent contract three-year, £15m from Johnny Depp to continue being the face of his men’s fragrance ‘Sauvage’.

Adicta at ‘home’

Enrique’s wife is a fashion fan since he was filming the series ‘Suits’ in Canada. She’s worn Dior on several high-profile occasions: she chose to wear head-to-toe Dior for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee service, or, two years ago, she wore a monogrammed version ofThe iconic ‘Lady Dior’ bag to a Global Citizen concert in New York.

The image and marketing experts consulted by the ‘Daily Mail’ assure that with this agreement “Meghan could end up worth hundreds of millions of dollars.”

The Sussexes promised they would be financially independent when they decided to abandon their duties to the British royal family. They need a lot of income to finance their lavish lifestyle and keep up with their Hollywood friends.

Not to mention the cost of security, estimated at almost $2 million, the Sussexes must cover other expenses, such as nannies, domestic staff, office staff, gardeners and travel costs, including the private jets that the ‘green’ couple love so much. .

For his part, Prince Harry also seems to have become a devotee of the firm. It must be remembered that he wore a custom-made Dior suit for the coronation of his father.

