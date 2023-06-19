News Udinese – Better than Brozovic and Lobotka, no one like Walace

The Brazilian midfielder is working in view of next season and in the meantime a unique fact emerges which makes him one of the best

The one played by Walace it’s his best season since arriving at Udinese and there’s no doubt about that. The team can no longer do without him and we are talking about a fundamental player in all roles on the pitch. Just in the last few hours, a new data has come out that makes the Brazilian midfielder’s season even more important. Walace ranks in first place in the ranking stipulated for i stolen balls. No one better than him, given that during this tournament he managed to snatch well from his opponents 297 times possession. A goal that rightfully brings him among the best midfielders in our league. In these rankings he managed to overcome real sacred monsters such as the Napoli engine Stanislav Lobotka or Marcelo Brozovic. A truly sensational fact for a footballer who, until the arrival of Luca Gotti, was with one foot on the door, ready for the final farewell. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the profile of the new Becao. 15 million deal

June 19, 2023 (change June 19, 2023 | 09:38)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

