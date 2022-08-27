Olivier Giroud was one of the protagonists of the championship of Milan in the past season. The striker has been one of the leaders on and off the pitch and this season he wants to confirm himself. It was not an easy start to the season for the Frenchman due to physical problems. Now, however, the player is fine and he wants to go back to scoring, as Giroud himself told the microphones of the official channels of the Rossoneri club. These are his words:

“I think we worked well and a lot in the pre-season. We did well in the friendlies. The whole team is ready to play the many matches that will take place before the World Cup. The season after the Scudetto is more difficult because the teams have strengthened. and they’re waiting for you. But the young players we have – like Charles, Yacine and Divock – have the right mindset to help the team. They have different qualities that can help us. The last game I played was in Marseille. Since that match I played 20-30 minutes also because I was injured. I needed time to get back in. Now I feel very good and I’m energized to score the first goal. We started well against Udinese and the point in Bergamo in the end is not bad , even if we wanted to win. We approached better against Atalanta. Now the important thing is to win this weekend. “