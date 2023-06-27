Moukoko will probably miss U21 against England as well

Status: 06/27/2023 11:34 p.m

Storm talent Youssoufa Moukoko is missing Germany’s U21 in the EM showdown probably further injured. Coach Antonio Di Salvo also has to cope with another failure. But there is also positive news.

Germany’s U21 national team will probably have to do without striker Youssoufa Moukoko in the decisive European Championship group game against England. “Youssoufa got better every day, but the chances of him playing are slim,” said coach Antonio Di Salvo in Batumi.

The 18-year-old soccer professional Moukoko complained about muscular problems after the first European Championship game and was not used in the second game in the 2-1 draw against the Czech Republic. During the final training session on Tuesday, he at least completed the warm-up program with the team in front of DFB sporting director Rudi Völler.

Nelson Weiper a possible alternative

On the other hand, Angelo Stiller, who was also injured recently, should be fit for the game on Wednesday (6:00 p.m. CEST/Sat.1). “Angelo still has minor symptoms, it has pulled into his thigh,” said Di Salvo. “We will train with him in doses, I assume that he is available.” The defender Tan-Kenneth Schmidt from SC Freiburg, who has not been taken into account so far, will be missing, who was injured in training.

Di Salvo also sees Nelson Weiper from FSV Mainz 05 as an option for the position of center forward after Moukoko is expected to be out. The 18-year-old had performed well after coming on as a substitute against the Czech Republic. “He played well and of course I’m working on him,” said the U21 coach.

Jessic Ngankam started in the center of the attack against the Czech Republic, but was substituted after a disappointing first half.

