the character

roma

Another joy, indeed Joya, after the Conference League which had reopened a bulletin board that had been closed for 14 years and uncorked the tap of the happiness of the fans. In these 441 days of Special Roma, designed, desired and financed by the silent but effective Dan and Ryan Friedkin, the cornerstone José Mourinho has directed the course of events as never before: the taking of Paulo Dybala, thanks also to the descent into the field at right moment of GM Tiago Pinto and CFO (ex Juve) Maurizio Lombardo, is the latest demonstration.

The blow to return at least to the Champions League, the champion to ignite mass enthusiasm, the signal to send to the competition: all done in unrepeatable times, methods and costs. To grab the most valuable zero parameter, left at the mercy of events that did not happen (the disposals of Sanchez and one between Dzeko and Correa) from Inter and never convinced by the courtship of Napoli, Roma put a three-year deal on the plate (with option for the fourth year) with 6 million net bonuses included per season (like Abraham and Pellegrini) with a secret exit clause (presumably around 20 million) and a lot of image rights.

All other numbers compared to those aired in April, in the first two informal meetings between the Giallorossi leadership and the Argentine entourage. With Mourinho, the man of the two phone calls and the messages that addressed the final, there had already been an affectionate greeting at the end of the last Roma-Juve 3-4, perhaps the darkest moment of the Special Roma. “You are an extraordinary player”, the sentence launched by Mou, between a pat and a hug, to Joya. So while Inter was beating around the bush and the start of the championship approached, Mourinho’s calls and a first trip by the Pinto-Lombardo duo to Turin opened up a road covered in seven days.

The mother scenes, Sunday evening, with Dybala protagonist: the dinner with Tiago Pinto, the conference call with the Friedkin, the text messages with Mou and Totti, more than willing to grant the number 10 jersey. “It will be a surprise, then we’ll talk about it” , the thought of Dybala, perhaps still oriented to wearing the 21 of the early Juventus times. Like on 30 August 2015 when he scored his first goal of 115 for Juventus at the Olimpico against Roma. Memories of a past, which will appear at the Stadium as early as August 27, which intersect with a present and future that began yesterday in Portugal: the private flight (with Tiago Pinto and the Friedkin on board) Turin-Faro, the 5-hour medical visits at the Hospital Particular do Algarve and the first hug with Mou and the new companions in the retreat resort in Albufeira. “Roma are an excellent team – Joya’s first words – and I’m happy”. –