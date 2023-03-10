original title:NBA Composite: Celtics end three-game losing streak, Pelicans beat Lone Ranger

The 2022-2023 NBA regular season ushered in 7 games on the 8th. The Boston Celtics beat the Portland Trail Blazers 115:93 at home, ending a three-game losing streak. McCollum of the New Orleans Pelicans finally He scored 11 points in a row and helped the team beat the Dallas Mavericks 113:106.

The Celtics played an offensive climax in the middle of the first quarter, leading their opponents 35:28 in the first quarter. In the second quarter, the Celtics continued their previous high efficiency, while the Blazers frequently missed shots. The team only scored 17 points in a single quarter, and the Celtics had a 15-point lead at halftime.

After changing sides and fighting again, the Celtics blossomed more and expanded their lead to more than 20 points. It was difficult for the Blazers to organize an effective counterattack, and the game lost suspense early. In the final stage, both sides sent a substitute lineup, and the Celtics won easily, ending their opponent’s two-game winning streak while ending their three-game losing streak.

Tatum of the Celtics scored 30 points and 7 rebounds in this campaign, White scored 21 points, 5 rebounds and 7 assists; Lillard of the Blazers scored 27 points, 5 rebounds and 8 assists.

The Pelicans played against the Mavericks at home, and the two sides tied at 24:24 in the first quarter. In the second quarter, the Pelicans gradually widened the point difference, leading by 59:43 after halftime. In the second half, Mavericks players Doncic and Ingram retired from injuries one after another. Irving took up the banner of the team’s offense and scored consecutive points in the final quarter, almost reversing the game. At the critical moment, McCollum of the Pelicans scored 11 points in a row to help the team win the game.

In other games of the day, the Atlanta Hawks beat the Washington Wizards 122:120, the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Miami Heat 104:100, the Chicago Bulls beat the Denver Nuggets 117:96, the Oklahoma City Thunder lost 101:132 to the Phoenix Suns, the Los Angeles Fast Boat beat Toronto Raptors 108-100.