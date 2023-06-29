New EU rules will allow you to replace your iPhone’s battery yourself

Freedom to replace the iPhone battery: the new EU rules

The European Union issued new regulations which establish the obligation for all smartphone batteries, including that of the iPhone, to be easily replaceable by the user.

The European Parliament has approved these new rules which aim to ensure the sustainability of batteries. In addition to stricter regulations for recycling and disposal, the key feature is the ability for users to replace the batteries of portable devices, including phones, themselves.

This rule applies to all portable devices, but what will it do? Will we go back to the years when phones were thick and had removable battery doors? The answer is no, but the impact will still be significant.

The new rules state that the user must be able to remove and replace the batteries in their devices. However, this will not lead to a significant change in the external appearance of our phones. The changes will mainly affect the interior of the devices.

According to the EU, a battery is considered “easily removable” if it can be extracted using commercially available tools and “without requiring the use of specialized tools, unless they are supplied free of charge with the product, such as proprietary tools, energy heat or solvents to disassemble the product”.

Source: Lifewire.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

