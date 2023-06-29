Home » New EU rules will allow you to replace your iPhone’s battery yourself
Sports

New EU rules will allow you to replace your iPhone’s battery yourself

by admin
New EU rules will allow you to replace your iPhone’s battery yourself

Freedom to replace the iPhone battery: the new EU rules

The European Union issued new regulations which establish the obligation for all smartphone batteries, including that of the iPhone, to be easily replaceable by the user.

The European Parliament has approved these new rules which aim to ensure the sustainability of batteries. In addition to stricter regulations for recycling and disposal, the key feature is the ability for users to replace the batteries of portable devices, including phones, themselves.

This rule applies to all portable devices, but what will it do? Will we go back to the years when phones were thick and had removable battery doors? The answer is no, but the impact will still be significant.

The new rules state that the user must be able to remove and replace the batteries in their devices. However, this will not lead to a significant change in the external appearance of our phones. The changes will mainly affect the interior of the devices.

According to the EU, a battery is considered “easily removable” if it can be extracted using commercially available tools and “without requiring the use of specialized tools, unless they are supplied free of charge with the product, such as proprietary tools, energy heat or solvents to disassemble the product”.

Source: Lifewire.com

See also  Sweden general: win in the second half Slovakia coach: I am satisfied if I didn't win

You may also like

The wonderful competition lives up to the youth...

“Seen and be seen”, at the Longchamp racecourse,...

What to bet today? Sports calendar and forecasts:...

Thursday’s Day D: Jalonen will be dismissed, they...

“I have a thought for the family of...

Havertz: No. 29 is my lucky number and...

Laura Feiersinger is moving to AS Roma

Declan Rice: Arsenal reach agreement to sign West...

Hornets: Miles Bridges, Theo Maledon e PJ Washington...

“Charm of Hangzhou” The 1st Asian U16 Women’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy