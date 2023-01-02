The adventure of Bram Nuytinck with Udinese. The Dutch defender, whose contract expires in June, is about to sign with Sampdoria.

Arrived in Friuli in the summer of 2017, Nuytinck wore the black and white shirt in Serie A 133 times scoring 4 goals, the first against Spal when Delneri was on the bench, the last last season at Sassuolo under Cioffi’s management. He will return to Friuli as an opponent as early as next January 22nd

Bram lived up and down in Udine. Tudor didn’t really see him, Gotti entrusted him with the keys to the defense and was repaid with performances of great application.

The arrival of Pablo Marà a year ago put him on the bench for good and even in the current tournament he has only seen the pitch on six occasions.

On the occasion of the home match against Salernitana, with the summer transfer market still open, the Dutchman had offered himself to his former coach Nicola, but the negotiations between the clubs then had no follow-up.

Speaking of Salernitana, the Campania club continues to look for a winger: they like it Ehizibuebut Udinese would prefer to shoot in amaranth It’s covered.

Meanwhile, Udinese’s next opponent, Empoli, has closed with Sampdoria for the attacker’s return to Tuscany Francis Caputo; reverse path, however, for Lammers who will therefore find his compatriot Nuytinck in the Sampdoria.

Returning to Udinese, the Juventus club is also in the running for the young Chilean talent born in 2004 Dario Osorio.

Be careful, however, because Gino Pozzo in Friuli can register only one non-EU player and since at the moment Martins’ registration by Watford has not yet been made official, the possible signing of the Brazilian with Udinese and then the loan to London, would preclude the arrival of Osorio.