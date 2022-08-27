“I want to be the right man for the APU ambitions.” Keshun Sherrill introduces himself to the Juventus people playing the charge to the whole environment from the retreat of Tarvisio. The 28-year-old American winger looks at this new adventure in the championship with enthusiasm and a desire to amaze.

DOUBLE SIZE

The “Il Cervo” hotel, where the APU has set up its headquarters in Tarvisio, hosted the official presentation of Sherrill (with the assistant coach Gabriele Grazzini in the role of translator), who made his debut illustrating his technical characteristics .

«I like to make myself available to my teammates, both in attack and in defense. My best quality, however, is dribbling, stopping and shooting ».

Sherrill, prompted by the fans with questions via social media, gave his blessing to the set-up with double point guard: «I have been playing with this system since I was in High School and I love it. I love to create a game for my teammates, but I’m also a good scorer and I want to put these skills at the service of the team ».

The player from Cleveland has been in Italy for ten days, but he has already been impressed by the Apu environment: «In Udine I found great professionalism in everyone. From the technical to the medical staff. It is an organized company and I am happy to be here: I bring energy and great motivation ».

The stimuli also come from the desire to compete with the Italian championship: «I know that there are great technical qualities here, which pushes me to prepare myself as best as possible in view of the challenge that awaits me. I know CJ Wilson in particular (one of the foreigners from San Severo, ed), we often write to each other and talk about the season that is about to begin ».

All in the name of his NBA idol Chris Paul: “I am inspired by him, both for how he approaches matches and for technical characteristics”.

“HAMMER” SHOTS

The technical director and senior assistant Alberto Martelossi explained the reasons that led the Juventus club to focus on Keshun Sherrill.

“The player has the characteristics we were looking for and he particularly struck us for his great desire to emerge in our championship.”

The desire to tactically change course also played a role: «With Sherrill we add speed and liveliness. We opted for a different solution than our habits and those of the A2 series.

Few players of small size have passed through Italy, but all have been able to make an excellent figure and a great career. With him we increase the speed of execution and the chances of running in the open field ».

MAYOR FAN

Renzo Zanette, the first citizen of Tarvisio, did the honors. “We are really happy with this second APU withdrawal in our city. We hope that this is a luckier year than the previous one, in which the promotion has been close to: we hope to be a good omen to move up in the category.

We provide all our beautiful sports facilities, starting with the sports hall, which has hosted many famous teams in the past. We also have the municipal multi-sports facility, ideal for athletic training. I also thank the Gym Clu of Tarvisio, which made the gym available for physical activity ».

The mayor also said that he is a fan of basketball, as well as football: «They are my passions, I have followed basketball since the time of Snaidero, now I have been rooting for Apu and Udinese».

Finally, a mention to the Women Apu, who will be in retreat in Tarvisio from 30 August to 2 September. “We are pleased to marry this project of the club and we hope that the dream of promotion of both the men’s and women’s teams can be fulfilled”. –

