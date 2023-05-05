Home » One dead and one injured after champions party
Dhe celebrations for SSC Napoli’s victory in the Italian soccer championship have been marred by the death of a soccer fan. According to the police, a man died in the hospital in Naples on the night of the master party as a result of a gunshot wound. The 26-year-old had already been admitted in poor condition, the Italian news agency Ansa reported early on Friday morning. Mayor Gaetano Manfredi, however, denied any connection with the title party. The victim was a criminal and his killing was due to crime, he said on Radio Anch’io.

Three other people were injured by gunshots, three others had to be treated for injuries to their hands from cannons and firecrackers. A total of more than 200 Neapolitans came to the emergency rooms, reported the “Gazzetta dello Sport” in the morning, around 100 of them with moderate and serious injuries.

In Naples, tens of thousands celebrated on the streets. Shots were fired in the Piazza Volturno near the main train station. It was initially unclear whether the 26-year-old man was shot in a targeted manner or whether someone accidentally hit him. The three others injured by gunfire were reportedly involved in the same incident. When the man’s death became known, relatives and friends apparently stormed into the clinic and demolished parts of the emergency room, as the media said.


SSC Napoli had won the championship title in Italy again after 33 years with a 1-1 draw at Udinese Calcio. Then there was a space storm from the SSC fans who had traveled with them. Udine supporters also gained access to the pitch, where there were occasional fights between fans of both clubs, as footage on social media shows. Video images show fans beating each other with belts and sticks, among other things, before security forces intervened.

