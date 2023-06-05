Pioli, Ibrahimovic is the greatest I’ve ever coached – Soccer

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MILAN, 04 JUNE – Stefano Pioli comments with regret on Ibrahimovic’s farewell to football: “I have coached a champion, the greatest I have coached, I am very sad.



I understand that it hasn’t been easy, I’m so sorry and Zlatan has certainly been a point of reference for me and for the team.”



“I knew I was dealing with a high-level person who always says what he thinks, sometimes I spoke little and listened a lot, sometimes we even discussed – continued the Milan coach -. But Zlatan has a great personality, there have been important situations, but it was all very nice.



On the field we were very moved. A while ago we didn’t see a coach, but whatever he decides to do he will do well, because he has too many qualities “. (ANSA).

