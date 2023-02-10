Bad episode during a junior game in the province of Brescia. A young one referee remained locked inside the stadium after suspending the match due to a fight on the pitch between the players. According to what is written in the report, they are kicks and punches flew between the players of Darfo and Carpenedolo and the decision of the female referee to suspend the match arrived. The referee she returned to the locker room in tearssurrounded by the two teams.

“Abandoned and locked inside the plant”

According to the local edition of the Corriere della Serathe match director “when she came out of the locker room she realized she was been abandoned and closed inside the plant“, reads the press release of the National Amateur League.

Fines and defeat for both teams

The two companies they were fined. Both teams were fined a forfeit defeatfor both because they are responsible for the failure to carry out the match. Two people have been identified and disqualified until 22 March, while a 200 euro fine was imposed on Carpenedolo against a 300 euro fine for Darfo Boario, with the aggravating circumstance of “unsuitable assistance to the referee”