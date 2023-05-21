Home » Relief in Jablonec. That was a concert! joked Pelta after a nervous performance
When the owner of the club Miroslav Pelta, delighted with the final salvation, walked through the bowels of the stadium, he joked in front of the long-term marauder Tomáš Malínský. “That was a concert!” he joked, as his team beat Zbrojovka thanks to several great saves from Hanuš, who in the end kept his teammates under increasing pressure from the visitors chasing an equaliser.

“The important thing is that we won the match, but we cannot be satisfied with the performance, especially in the second half. But this time it was mainly about the result and we managed it. I am glad that the victory brought us peace and certain salvation. Our players could see that it was a lot,” Severočech coach David Horejš took a breather. The only goal was scored by stopper Jan Král after half an hour of the game after a standard situation.

“Then we had two clear options and we could have increased the lead, the match would have developed completely differently then. Zbrojovka used Kuba Řezniček in the second half and then had more of the game. We had break situations that we dealt with hastily. We missed more quality and peace. We were nervous about the result, and in the end we were held back by Hany (Hanuš), who caught two tutkas,” acknowledged Horejš.

“When you have nothing to lose in the end, paradoxically, the game is more relaxed and easier. On the contrary, we wanted to win at any cost. If it were the other way around, they would defend and we would press and it would be said how we held the ball… Such matches are played for the result and in retrospect no one asks about their progress,” Hanuš noted.

In the remaining two rounds, the Green and Whites play in Pardubice on Wednesday and will close the season in a week at home against already saved Teplice. The team will no longer be helped by Jovovic, who was absent with Zbrojovka due to a torn muscle and has already traveled home to Montenegro.

