Relief in Jablonec. That was a concert! joked Pelta after a nervous performance

When the owner of the club Miroslav Pelta, delighted with the final salvation, walked through the bowels of the stadium, he joked in front of the long-term marauder Tomáš Malínský. “That was a concert!” he joked, as his team beat Zbrojovka thanks to several great saves from Hanuš, who in the end kept his teammates under increasing pressure from the visitors chasing an equaliser.

“The important thing is that we won the match, but we cannot be satisfied with the performance, especially in the second half. But this time it was mainly about the result and we managed it. I am glad that the victory brought us peace and certain salvation. Our players could see that it was a lot,” Severočech coach David Horejš took a breather. The only goal was scored by stopper Jan Král after half an hour of the game after a standard situation.

END OF THE MATCH! It was nerve wracking, but now we can safely say that FORTUNA:LIGA will also be at Střelnice in the 2023/2024 season! Jan Král decided the win today with his first goal for Jablonec, but goalkeeper Jan Hanuš also contributed a lot! #vprvnilinii #FKJBRN pic.twitter.com/bHiu24JQqU — FK Jablonec (@FKJablonec) May 21, 2023

"Then we had two clear options and we could have increased the lead, the match would have developed completely differently then. Zbrojovka used Kuba Řezniček in the second half and then had more of the game. We had break situations that we dealt with hastily. We missed more quality and peace. We were nervous about the result, and in the end we were held back by Hany (Hanuš), who caught two tutkas," acknowledged Horejš.

“When you have nothing to lose in the end, paradoxically, the game is more relaxed and easier. On the contrary, we wanted to win at any cost. If it were the other way around, they would defend and we would press and it would be said how we held the ball… Such matches are played for the result and in retrospect no one asks about their progress,” Hanuš noted.