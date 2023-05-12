relive the first leg of the Champions League semi-final

Welcome to this live broadcast of the Champions League semi-final between Real Madrid and Manchester City.

What is it about ? From a prestigious semi-final between Real Madrid, defending champion, and Manchester City, who lost at the same stage of the competition against the Spanish club last year.

Or ? At the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, in Madrid.

At what time ? 21 hours.

On which channels? RMC Sport 1 et Canal+ Foot.

Qui live ? Vincent Daheron and Denis Menetrier, from the cauldron of Austerlitz.

The probable composition of the teams:

Courtois – Carvajal, Rüdiger, Alaba, Camavinga – Modric, Kroos, Valverde – Rodrygo, Benzema (cap.), Vinicius.

Coach : Carlo Ancelotti.

Ederson – Walker, Stones, Dias, Akanji – De Bruyne, Rodriguez, Gündogan (cap.) – Silva, Haaland, Grealish.

Coach :Pep Guardiola.

Who arbitrates? Portuguese Artur Dias.

