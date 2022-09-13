pavia

Second friendly match between Now Basketball Academy Vigevano (C Gold) and Edimes Sanmaurense (C Silver) and second success for the Lomellina team which, after the narrow victory at PalaRavizza last week, this time more easily regulates the opponents on the Parona parquet for 72-59.

the match

The hosts have not yet been able to count on Muzio (injury) and for the occasion on Andrea Facchi, but have added a key player like Sandro Kordis (formerly breaking latest news), while the guests have left Poggi at rest (precautionary). In the first period the hands are cold, the Now Academy dominates in rebound with Valeiras and at the level of realization with the newcomer Kordis, even if Edimes, thanks to a good Barbieri, remains hooked to the game (13-12 at 10 ‘). Kordis opens with five in a row, Valeiras propitiates the break (15-6 break), but Edimes still makes up for it with some iron penetrations (32-27 at 20 ‘). The red and white withstand the impact with Infanti, but the Now Academy tears again with the triple of Valeiras, unstoppable (19-13 the third period partial, 51-40 at 30 ‘). In the last fraction the Edimes breaks through with the small quintet (3-13 break), even if the Now Academy of coach Zanellati restores the distance with the usual Kordis (21-19 the partial, 72-59 at 40 ‘). For the lomellini 45 points for the Valeiras-Kordis couple, while for the guests 13 points for Barbieri, single in double figures. «With Kordis in addition we are another team – underlines the coach of the hosts Alfonso Zanellati – we manage to do better on the pitch, although our young players are not yet enterprising enough. Andrea Facchi was missing today, but with the two foreigners who have begun to get into shape and understand how the team works, we played better, even if there is still a lot of work to do ». Sanmaurense coach Roberto Fossati: «Definitely a step back from the first friendly match – he underlines – we thought more about complaining and talking rather than letting our legs go. We did not have a good attitude and defensive mentality and this must change quickly, although it is true that the result still does not count for anything. They are undoubtedly a good team, but I’m not happy with how we got on the pitch ». –

fabio sacchi