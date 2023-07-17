Series B and C appeals, the verdicts of the Coni Guarantee College for admissions and exclusions

Coni’s Board of Guarantee rejected Reggina’s appeal, which is therefore still not admitted to the next Serie B championship. Instead, Perugia’s appeal against Lecco’s admission to B was accepted and Foggia’s was declared inadmissible. Siena’s appeal was also rejected for non-admission to C. It was the last act of sports justice: the subsequent passages will be on 2 August at the Tar and on 29 August at the Council of State

Reggina still out of Serie B. Instead, I accepted the appeal of the Perugia against admission to B del Lecco, who did not submit the necessary documentation for registration within the deadlines set for 20 June. These are the decisions arrived in the evening from Coni Guarantee Board. With this decision, therefore, the sporting process of the affair ends. The next step will be the Federal Council scheduled for Friday 28 July, which will formalize the teams registered in the championships, thus designing a B championship that would see Perugia and Brescia replace Lecco and Reggina, with foreseeable appeals from the latter. Already fixed that to the TAR on 2 Augustwhile the Council of State has a hearing set for August 29 when theoretically the Serie B championship should have already started.

“Partly inadmissible and partly unfounded” was defined by Sports Guarantee Board the appeal of Reggina towards the Figc and of Serie B league against the failure to grant the company a national license, with consequent non-admission to the 2023/2024 Serie B championship. The appeal of the Calabrian company was also rejected in the part in which the cancellation of the note with which it was requested was requested Covisocwith reference to the issue of the national license, had found against the company, “the failure to comply with some of the legal and economic-financial criteria required for obtaining the national license for admission to the 2023-2024 Serie B championship” .

Still today, the same Guarantee collegechaired by the president Tammaro Maiello, president of the Section of the Court of Auditors, instead accepted the appeal of the Perugia and declared “inadmissible” that of Foggia. The two appeals had been presented by the two clubs to contest registration in the next Serie B football championship Leccowho did not submit the necessary documentation for registration within the deadlines set for 20 June.

Il Guarantee college also dismissed the appeal filed by Siena against the failure to grant the license for admission to the football league of C series. The College, informs a note, has rejected the appeal “against the FIGC and Covisoc for the annulment and/or reform of the resolution of the FIGC Federal Council, published with the Official Communiqué n. 9/A of 7 July 2021 – for the reasons referred to in the opinion of the Co.Vi.So.C. of 6 July 2023 -, with which it determined to reject the appeal against the note of 30 June 2023, with which the Co.Vi.So.C ., pursuant to Title IV of the National License System for admission to the Serie C Professional Championship 2023/2024, communicated to the Company A.C.R. Siena 1904 SpA the negative outcome of the investigation and, as a result, decided not to grant the same company the National License 2023/2024, resulting in the non-admission of the aforementioned applicant to the 2023/2024 Serie C Championship; of the negative opinion expressed by the Supervisory Commission on Football Clubs (Co.Vi.So.C.) in the meeting of 6 July 2023 in relation to the appeal brought by ACR Siena 1904 SpA, referred to in the note prot. no. 1593/2023 of 6 July 2023; of the note from the FIGC General Secretary prot. no. 907/SS 23-24 of 7 July 2023, transmission to ACR Siena 1904 SpA of the Official Notice no. 9/A of 7 July 2021; where necessary, of the note Co.Vi.So.C. prot. no. 1539/2023 of 30 June 2023, with which the aforementioned Commission expressed itself negatively regarding the compliance by the company ACR Siena 1904 SpA with some of the legal and economic-financial criteria required for obtaining the National License 2023/2024; as well as all the annexed, presupposed and/or consequential documents, even if not known at present”.

