Risk of exemption for Luca Gotti in La Spezia. The coach of the Ligurians would be in the balance after the draw suffered in comeback, from 0-2, in Empoli. To complicate the situation too the victory of Hellas Verona which brings Spezia just two points from the relegation zone: the bianconeri are currently fourth from bottom in the standings at 19 points, against 17 for Verona. The next few hours are therefore decisive for the former Udinese coach. The Spezia management has not yet made a decision regarding his future and it remains to be understood whether a change will be made before the next match, the one at home at the Picco against Juventus, or if Gotti will have the opportunity to redeem the latest negative results.