Here are the contributions to the federations for 2023. The methods of disbursement were decided by the Board of Sport and Health , which voted for them with the approval of three members and the abstention of the Coni representative, the general secretary Carlo Mornati. The 295 million cake, of which over 272 went to sports federations, was decided on the basis of one main criterion, 60% was disbursed on the basis of sporting results, 30% for the incidence of sporting practice and promotion of sport and 10% for cost efficiency. And speaking of costs, Sport and Health then decided to distribute 10 million to meet the expensive bills.

New model

—

However, the Minister of Sport Andrea Abodi declared that “after the green light for the 2023 contributions, I will take care of making a comparison with Sport and Health, Coni and the Sports Department to develop a new model that responds more effectively to the new needs of Italian sport”. The president-CEO Vito Cozzoli explained the methods of the choices insisting on the fact that “no body loses anything with the public contributions approved on this occasion”. But the division of resources has already caused discontent. The president of Federbasket Gianni Petrucci says he is furious because “we have not been involved and we do not understand choices that have led some federations to have many more resources and others to stop at the contributions received last year”. In the table, football as always occupies the first place, but the volleyball boom is recorded behind it. The podium is completed by swimming.