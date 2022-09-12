Original title: Sports World Lianliankan丨God Plot! Juventus lore was blown back and received 3 red cards, which was a big upset!Serbia’s men’s basketball team out of the European Cup

At 02:45 on September 12th, Beijing time, the 6th round of the 2022/23 Serie A season started. Juventus drew 2-2 at home with Salernitana, Bremer and Bonucci scored, Milik scored in stoppage time ruled invalid. The top 3 players were sent off, and Juventus coach Allegri also received a red card. Juventus have drawn 4 times in the last 5 rounds.

De Sciglio, McKennie and Keane rotate out. In the 18th minute, Mazochi made a pass from the left side of the penalty area, and Candreva hit the net at close range. Halftime stoppage time, Bremer handball foul in the penalty area, Piatek scored a penalty, 2-0.

Juventus scored 2 goals to equalize. In the 51st minute, Kostic made a cross from the left, and Bremer scored with a header, 1-2. In the 93rd minute, Verena fouled Sandro in the penalty area. Bonucci took the penalty kick and was saved. He then made a supplementary shot into the net, 2-2.

Juventus 1-2, Bremer Juventus 2-2, Bonucci In the 94th minute, Milik scored a header in the corner kick melee. Bonucci was offside and the goal was invalidated. Milik took off his jersey to celebrate and was sent off for two yellow cards. Then Fazio of Salernitana and Cuadrado of Juventus were also sent off after the conflict. Juventus coach Allegri was also sent off. Milik’s goal disallowed The two teams clashed The men’s basketball European Cup is super unpopular! Serbia was reversed by Italy, Jokic scored 32 points On September 12, Beijing time, the round of 16 of the 2022 Men’s Basketball European Cup continued. Serbia suffered a reversal and lost 86-94 to Italy, ending the journey of this European Cup ahead of schedule, and also broke the biggest upset since the start of the game. See also New look at the Polisportivo for the first of the Dolomites On the Serbian side, the core Nikola Jokic scored 32 points, 13 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals and 1 block, and Misic scored 16 points, 4 rebounds, 8 assists and 1 steal. Italy got it, Marco Spisu scored 22 points, 4 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 steals, and made 6 of 9 three-pointers; former Pelicans player Nicolo Melli scored 21 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks. Simon -Fantecchio scored 19 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals and 1 block. Real Madrid won 4-1 to lead La Liga, Vinicius scored a record 5 consecutive games At 20:00 on September 11, Beijing time (14:00 local time in Spain), the 5th round of La Liga in the 2022/23 season started. Real Madrid beat Mallorca 4-1 at home, Valverde equalized, Vinicius 5 consecutive The field goal, Rodrigo pass and shot, Rudiger sealed the victory. Real Madrid lead the way. In the 35th minute, Li Kangren made a free kick from the right, and Muric scored a header from the left side of the penalty area. Real Madrid equalized in stoppage time at halftime, Ceballos passed the ball, Valverde broke through from the midfield to the edge of the penalty area arc and shot into the upper left corner, 1-1. Mallorca 1-0, Murić Real Madrid 1-1, Valverde Real Madrid overtook the lead in the 72nd minute, Rodrigo made a direct pass, and Vinicius pushed into the net from the small penalty area, 2-1. In the 89th minute, Carvajal passed the ball, and Rodrigo broke into the upper right corner of the small penalty area and scored, 3-1. In the 93rd minute, Kroos made a free kick from the right, and Rudiger shot into the near corner from the left side of the penalty area, 4-1. Real Madrid 2-1, Vinicius Real Madrid 3-1, Rodrigo Real Madrid 4-1, Rudiger Vinicius scored in five consecutive games, setting a career record. In these 5 games, Real Madrid’s opponents are Celta, Espanyol, Betis, Celtic and Mallorca. Among them, he also had 1 assist against Celta. It is worth mentioning that Vinicius scored in 4 consecutive La Liga games, becoming the youngest Real Madrid player to score in 4 consecutive La Liga games since Higuain in November 2009 at the age of 22 years and 61 days. Higuain was 21 years and 346 days when he set the record. See also Di Blasio at Tritium between Cavo and Castelletto blows the air of divorce Garberi leaves Casei U18 Asian Championships – National Youth Women’s Basketball Team Defeats Australia, Ending Six Consecutive Championships Beijing time on September 11 news, in Bangalore, India, the U18 Women’s Basketball Asian Championships ushered in the final final. The Chinese U18 Women’s Basketball Team lost 55-81 to the Australian team and won the runner-up, ending the record of six consecutive championships. Four quarters score: 14-22, 16-22, 13-16, 12-21 (the Chinese team is in front) Statistics: Wang Jing 16 points and 5 rebounds, Feng Guoguo 7 points, Chu Huixuan 6 points and 6 assists, Li Qingyang 5 points, 4 steals and 2 assists, Li Wenxia 4 points and 4 rebounds, Hu Duoling 4 points, 3 assists and 2 rebounds. F1 Italian Station – Zhou Guanyu scored 10th points again, Verstappen won 5 consecutive championships On September 11, Beijing time, the 16th Italian Grand Prix of the 2022 F1 season ended the race at the Monza circuit. The race ended under the guidance of the safety car. Red Bull driver Verstappen, who started seventh, took the lead in crossing the line. He won at Monza for the first time in his F1 career and ushered in a 5-game winning streak for the first time; Leclerc, who started at home and started from pole position, won the first Second, Mercedes driver Russell finished third, and Chinese driver Zhou Guanyu ranked 10th. After Bahrain and Canada, he has scored points for the third time this season, and currently has 6 points in hand. News in one sentence>>> ●Totti responded to divorce for the first time: I was not the first person to betray, and found out that his wife was cheating on his mobile phone. ● Real Madrid reversed Mallorca’s game 4-1, the substitute did not appear, Asensio kicked the bench angrily + threw a towel to express dissatisfaction. See also It was revealed that the Chinese Basketball Association did not agree with Li Yueru’s participation in the WNBA. Expert: There are many women’s basketball events this year – yqqlm ●Sichuan men’s basketball team is close to renewing Haddadi,HaddadiWill usher in the seventh season of the CBA. ●Shandong Taishan goalkeeper Wang Dalei posted on social media, lamenting that the days without games are difficult. ●On September 12, Beijing time, the round of 16 of the 2022 Men’s Basketball European Cup continued. Greece defeated the Czech Republic 94-88 and advanced to the quarter-finals. ●President Vallecano denounced De Thomas’ agent for attacking himself: it was a crime, a cowardly act. ●Men’s Basketball European CupThe top 8 matchups are released, the specific matchups are as follows (the following are all Beijing time), September 13th 23:15 Spain vs Finland 2:30 the next day Germany VS Greece September 14th 23:15 France VS Italy 2:30 the next day Slovenia VS Poland. ●In the early morning of September 12, Beijing time, the 2022 Men’s Volleyball World Championships ended in Katowice, Poland. The Italian men’s volleyball team defeated the defending champion Poland 3-1 in the final, and won the fourth world championship in team history after 24 years, becoming the second team after the former Soviet Union to have four championships in the men’s volleyball world championship. ●On September 12, Beijing time, the 2022 US Open ended the women’s doubles final. The No. 3 seed in the match, the Czech combination Krejickova/Siniakova lost a set first and fell behind 1-4 in the second set, and finally ended up with a 3-6/7-5/6- 1 Reversed the local combination McNally/Townsend and won the US Open Women’s Doubles trophy for the first time in his career. Event Preview >>> Today (9.12) 07:40 American Championship final Brazil men’s basketball VS Argentina men’s basketball Tomorrow morning (9.13) 02:45 Serie A round 6 Empoli-Roma 03:00 La Liga round 5 Almeria-Osasuna Edit Bao Chengli [Cooperation Statement]The copyright and other intellectual property rights of this work belong to Red Star News, and cooperate with QQ browser for dissemination.Return to Sohu, see more

