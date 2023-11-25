Home » The 2023 Guangzhou Marathon starts with the gun fired on December 10 – Sports – China Engineering Network
The 2023 Guangzhou Marathon Scheduled to Start on December 10th

The 2023 Guangzhou Marathon is set to kick off on December 10th, according to the Guangzhou Marathon Organizing Committee. The event will feature two main races: a full marathon and a half marathon, with an expected 30,000 participants. The marathon will begin at 7:30 AM and conclude at 1:45 PM, while the half marathon will start at 8:00 AM and finish at 11:15 AM.

The starting point for both races will be at the South Square of Tianhe Sports Center, with the marathon concluding at Huacheng Square and the half marathon ending on the east side of the north square of Area A of the Canton Fair Complex.

To promote the event, the organizing committee has enlisted the help of several sports celebrities, including diving Olympic champion Guo Jingjing, sprinter Su Bingtian, fencing Olympic champion Lei Sheng, Asian women’s basketball champion Yang Liwei, and men’s 4x100m relay champion Chen Guanfeng, who will serve as publicity ambassadors.

The event promises to be an exciting and challenging opportunity for runners of all levels, and the organizing committee is working hard to ensure a safe and successful race for all participants. Runners and sports enthusiasts alike are looking forward to the 2023 Guangzhou Marathon and the chance to witness some thrilling competition on the streets of Guangzhou.

