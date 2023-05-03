The First Farmers Basketball Invitational Tournament in Nine Provinces (Districts) of the Yellow River Basin Concluded Gansu Team Won the Championship_Ningxia_Competition_Rewards

Original Title: The First Peasant Basketball Invitational Tournament in the Nine Provinces (Districts) of the Yellow River Basin Concluded and the Gansu Team Won the Championship

According to Xinhua News Agency, Yinchuan, May 2 (Reporter Ren Wei) On May 2, the first Farmers Basketball Invitational Tournament in the nine provinces (regions) of the Yellow River Basin came to an end in Yinchuan, Ningxia. Ten farmer basketball teams from Shanxi, Inner Mongolia, Shandong, Henan, Sichuan, Shaanxi, Gansu, Qinghai, and Ningxia competed fiercely for five days. The host team of Yinchuan City won the fourth place.

It is understood that the champion, runner-up and third runner-up of this competition will be rewarded with famous Ningxia specialties worth 30,000 yuan, 20,000 yuan, and 10,000 yuan respectively. Box, the third army rewards Ningxia Zhongning wolfberry 120 kg.

During the event, there were also very distinctive cultural programs to help out. The teams not only exchanged skills, but also jointly promoted the exchange of basketball culture and sports culture in the Yellow River Basin. The opening ceremony and some competitions were held in the beautiful Lanshan Park. The wonderful competitions and the beautiful scenery of lakes and mountains attracted more than 100,000 spectators to watch and cheer on the spot.

It is also understood that the 2024 Farmers Basketball Invitational Tournament in the Nine Provinces (Districts) of the Yellow River Basin will be held in Linxia, ​​Gansu.

