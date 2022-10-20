Original title: The first stage of CBA: Shandong Expressway wins Guangdong Dongguan Dayi

On October 19, Shandong Expressway players Paul (front left) and Tao Hanlin (front right) celebrated during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Chen Zhenhai

On the same day, in the fourth round of the first stage of the 2022-2023 China Men’s Basketball Professional League (CBA) in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, Shandong High Speed ​​Team defeated Guangdong Dongguan Dayi Team 96-95 in overtime.

On October 19, Guangdong Dongguan Dayi team player Brooks (middle) broke through the defense of Shandong Expressway players Liu Guancen (left) and Jiao Hailong.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Chen Zhenhai

On October 19, Guangdong Dongguan Dayi team player Hu Mingxuan (left) made a layup under the defense of Shandong Expressway player Liu Guancen.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Chen Zhenhai

On October 19, Guangdong Dongguan Dayi team player Zhao Rui (left) broke through the defense of Shandong Expressway player Chen Peidong.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Chen Zhenhai

On October 19, the head coach of Shandong High Speed ​​Team Wang Han (first from the left) commanded from the sidelines.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Chen Zhenhai

On October 19, Guangdong Dongguan Dayi team player Brooks (left) broke through the defense of Shandong Expressway player Tao Hanlin during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Chen Zhenhai

On October 19, Guangdong Dongguan Dayi team player Zhao Rui (middle) made a shot during the game. Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Chen Zhenhai (Chen Zhenhai)