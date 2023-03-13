The Brooklyn Nets defeated the Denver Nuggets 122-120: the prayer of Nikola Jokic, who shortly before had collected a foul in attack by Dinwiddie, was not accepted at the siren.

Mikal Bridges scored 25 points for Brooklyn, while the Joker produced 35 with 20 rebounds and 11 assists for Denver. Nic Claxton contributed 20 points for the Nets, while Michael Porter Jr. added 23 for the Nuggets.

After a first half in which Brooklyn led by 10 points, the Nuggets finished the second quarter on a 30-12 run to lead by eight at halftime.

In the third quarter, the Nets got back into the game and took control of the game. In the fourth quarter, the Nuggets attempted a comeback but the Nets held on and won by two points. It was the fifth win in the last six fights for Brooklyn, third knockout for Denver.

The Nets’ Ben Simmons was sidelined for the 10th consecutive game with knee and back pain. The Nuggets’ Vlatko Cancar returned to action after missing four games with a sprained right wrist. The Nuggets’ Zeke Nnaji is out with a right shoulder sprain and his recovery is still uncertain.