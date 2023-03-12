The race took place on an alternative route starting at the “Haus Sexten” and finishing at the Helmjet mountain station for a total of 11.7 kilometers with a difference in altitude of 1462 meters uphill and 739 downhill. A distance that Christian Hoffmann (Ramsau) covered faster than anyone else, with a time of 1h24’21” which gave him the victory. The former cross-country skier, Olympic champion on the 30 km free technique in Salt Lake City (2002), preceded the Venetian Pietro Festini Purlan (Comelico, 1h27’47”) and the South Tyrolean Lukas Mangger (Val Ridanna, 1h28′) on the podium 52″).

“Of course I am very satisfied with my performance and I am happy to have won. It wasn’t that simple, as the climbs were steep and icy. But it’s nice that, despite everything, we were able to compete. For that, I want to say a big thank you to the organizers,” said Hoffmann. Third classified, Lukas Mangger, on the other hand, commented: “The conditions were absolutely not suitable for me. The first descent was also challenging. Despite this, the race was good and many strong athletes participated. To finish third is perfectly fine,” said the 26-year-old. Two other ski mountaineers from South Tyrol finished in the top ten: Michael Nocker (4th/Perca) and Horst Kofler (6th/Valdaora).

The blue Alba De Silvestro competes for himself

Even in the women’s field, the main favorite set the pace. Alba De Silvestro, who last week at the Ski Mountaineering World Championships obtained three medals in four races, won the 24th Drei Zinnen Ski Raid in 1h38’28”. The 27-year-old – who is from Padola, in the Comelico Superiore area, but lives in the province of Sondrio – has left behind her compatriots Cecilia De Filippo Roia (1h45’02”) and Samantha Bertolina (1h46’08”). And this despite her competing weakened, having undergone dental treatment over the past week and been on antibiotics.

“After the intense experience at the World Cup and the dental treatment last week I was a little calmer and I didn’t arrive at the race in perfect shape. However, when I enter a race, I want to win. And I succeeded. In any case, it was a lot of fun, even if the climbs, especially the first ramp immediately after the start, were very demanding”, said Alba De Silestro at the finish line at 2050 m asl