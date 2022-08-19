Original title: Too floating! Rooney angered Mbappe: At the age of 23, he dared to hit Messi with his shoulder, and he has never seen such an arrogant player

News on August 19, a few days ago, Paris Saint-Germain striker Mbappe caused a heated media discussion because he collided with Messi in the game. Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney bombarded Mbappe:I have never seen such an arrogant player!

Before Paris beat Montpellier 5-2 at home, Mbappe once competed with Neymar for a penalty. In the 41st minute, Paris got another penalty kick, but this time Neymar took the penalty, and Mbappe failed to claim the ball.

It is worth mentioning that the moment Mbappe rushed to Neymar, he directly hit Messi’s shoulder, and he continued to move forward as if nothing happened.

According to a tweet from Depar Sports, a Turkish media outlet, Wayne Rooney, the Manchester United star and current head coach of the Washington DC United Football Club of the Major League, angrily complained that Mbappe was arrogant in the interview. Rooney said: “A 22-year-old, 23-year-old player hits Messi with his shoulder like this. I have never seen such an arrogant player in my life. Mbappe should be reminded that Messi won 4 Ballon d’Or at the age of 22. “There is a flaw in Rooney’s words, Messi didn’t win 4 Ballon d’Or until he was 25 years old, not 22 years old. After that, the “Marca” and other mainstream European sports media reprinted the matter. It is worth mentioning that Messi has won 3 Ballon d’Or awards at the age of 23, while Mbappe has only won the cover of the FIFA series of games. See also Camporese and Misuraca are also out at Pordenone In this regard, netizens have said, “I told the new fans that Mbappe is really not as strong as Rooney at the time. Rooney is indeed qualified to say” “There are many people who have won the World Cup, but few have won the Golden Ball.” There’s nothing wrong with him, his character is doomed to his height.” “A little fluttering.” “Mr. Mu has no other honors except for a World Cup. He is not competitive in Ligue 1. It is always impossible without the Champions League. Fluttering can, at least take it out. Only things can float, not to mention that Melo already has the golden ball at his age.” “Mbappe really has no honor other than winning a World Cup with France. He is still the number one person in the world in Ligue 1.” “It’s just bullying Messi to be honest, and changing Luo’s head to unscrew it for you.” “No matter how bad Boss Mei is, Mbappe will not be able to point and point.” , Be a little more arrogant, then you won’t be able to show your state, see how you play in this year’s World Cup” “Mbappe of the same age is only faster than Rooney, his ability to run faster than Rooney, his ability to cooperate with his teammates and his ability to hit the goal is not as good as Rooney” “Ninja God” Turtle’s highest ceiling, Ao Yunzai. Only speed.”Return to Sohu, see more

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

