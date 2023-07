Decisive week for two entrances to Milan: for Pulisic only the official announcement is awaited, for Reijnders we still have to wait a few days but it could soon close. Onana-Manchester United closing, Inter could reinvest the money from the sale on Lukaku. Cagliari-Jankto to the details. Juve works on the exits: Arthur, McKennie and Zakaria the certain ones. Roma want to formalize Kristensen. Fiorentina is pressing for Parisi

