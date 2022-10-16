Today the derby. The bianconeri at -10 from the top are looking for the turning point to start the climb

Presenting a derby defining it as heavy is right and, in some ways, taken for granted: when you play for city supremacy, the dowry is rich, often the richest. Presenting this afternoon’s duel at the Grande Torino as one of the heaviest crossings of recent times is a logical consequence of the moment that Toro and Juve are going through.

The turning point is the loot at stake, obtaining it the mission of two teams in search of a shot that gives self-esteem and adrenaline now that the season begins to present the first account: the boys of Ivan Juric chasing a noble success, those of Massimiliano Allegri three points to reset bad thoughts.

The granata have not won a derby since April 2015, Giampiero Ventura on the bench, the only success in the Cairo era: over two thousand and 700 days after the new chance.

«This time it’s up to us: for everything they are doing, my players deserve a great joy, the greatest. On the pitch – says Juric – a team will go with a free head because whoever is here today does not have to think about the statistics of the past when Toro sees Juve ».

The merits that Juric recognizes to his group are collected in an infinite series of challenges against the great, or presumed such, full of compliments, but without ever the three points.

The bianconeri will arrive at the stadium after three days of retreat at Continassa, because the wheels are deflated and the time to find the way is short.

«We want to reverse the trend, but – says Allegri – no one gives us anything. There are difficulties and you have to overcome them: getting out of this situation is fundamental, a match does not solve everything. The withdrawal is not a punishment, but a moment to be together: we need it to give order and the team has never asked us not to do it ». The team, now, is called to give answers in the attitude and in the way of interpreting the next, delicate, challenges.

Inside the grenade locker room the attack alarm went off, and not only because there the aim is wrong: Sanabria is struggling with muscle fatigue, Pellegri will grit his teeth due to a physical problem, so the Bull could bet on a unpublished offensive line Miranchuk-Vlasic-Radonjic. And in the middle of the field Ricci’s direction will be missing, out of the game due to fever. From Allegri’s tactics board a Juve could come out with a different form: 3-5-2. Doubt the presence of Bonucci, at risk of exclusion by choice, with Vlahovic-Kean likely attacking couple.

The afternoon of the Grande Torino promises to be at high tension: to win it will be necessary to increase the pace and intensity. The rest is in the heads of two teams called to the turning point: Toro to take the stage and something that usually escapes at its best, Juventus to make sense of a championship full of traps and disappointments.

“It’s up to us,” Juric says. «Let’s take the first step towards the restart. And let’s do it all together »replies Allegri. The derby among the heaviest of recent times has served. –