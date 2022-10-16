The situation in Berlusconi’s home is more complicated after the serious setback suffered in the Senate, where Fi’s non-participation in the vote was irrelevant. While Paolo Barelli should be confirmed in the Chamber (provided he is not part of the government team), Licia Ronzulli, a bone of contention between Meloni and Berlusconi, could be compensated for in the Senate for not joining the executive.

The outgoing Anna Maria Bernini could be recovered in the government or as vice president of the Senate with a majority stake. The Knight is actually also aiming at a vice-presidency of the Chamber, but certainly the tear of the last few hours with Meloni does not help.

On the opposition front, we are moving towards the confirmation of the outgoing in the case of the M5s (Francesco Silvestri in the Chamber and Mariolina Castellone in the Senate) and the election of the Calendiano Matteo Richetti in the Chamber and of Renziana Raffaella Paita in the Senate for the so-called Third pole.

The situation of the Democratic Party is much more complicated, where the historical power of the currents is added to a preconvention situation. The indication of the secretary Enrico Letta to confirm the outgoing Debora Serracchiani in Montecitorio and Simona Malpezzi in Palazzo Madama clashes with the will of the internal left to weigh more in the new groups, where the component of the former reformist Base Renzians is very small.

The alternative could therefore be Anna Ascani in the Chamber and a derby between Valeria Valente and Anna Rossomando, from Orlandiana, in the Senate. Losers could be compensated with the vice presidents of the courtroom. Also because the other eligible dem candidates for the vice presidencies, the outgoing ministers Lorenzo Guerini and Dario Franceschini, aim for something else: the first made himself available for the leadership of Copasir in the case of a unanimous request, the second for the leadership of the Giunta for the elections and the parliamentary immunities of the Senate.