updated tournament results and standings

06/18/2023 at 08:15

CEST


Check the US Open golf classification updated after each of the days

John Rahm (+2) y Sergio Garcia (+1) pass the cut but are very far from the high area that they co-lead Clark y Fowler (-10)

He US Open 2023 the wave is running and since SPORTwe detail the classification and the updated results at the end of each day of competition.

With special attention to the Spanish participation, we tell you how John Rahm y Sergio Garcia in the American tournament.

US OPEN 2023 CLASSIFICATION

T1 W. Clark: -10 (64, 67, 69): 200

T1 R. Fowler: -10 (62, 68, 70): 200

3 R. McIlroy -9 (65, 67, 69): 201

4 S. Scheffler -7 (67, 69, 68): 203

5 H. English -6 (67, 66, 71): 204

T38 Sergio García +2 (70, 71, 71): 212

T38 John Rahm +2 (69, 73, 70): 212

T59: D. Up +7 (69, 73, 75): 217

