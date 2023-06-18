updated tournament results and standings

13
Check the US Open golf classification updated after each of the days
John Rahm (+2) y Sergio Garcia (+1) pass the cut but are very far from the high area that they co-lead Clark y Fowler (-10)
He US Open 2023 the wave is running and since SPORTwe detail the classification and the updated results at the end of each day of competition.
With special attention to the Spanish participation, we tell you how John Rahm y Sergio Garcia in the American tournament.
US OPEN 2023 CLASSIFICATION
T1 W. Clark: -10 (64, 67, 69): 200
T1 R. Fowler: -10 (62, 68, 70): 200
3 R. McIlroy -9 (65, 67, 69): 201
4 S. Scheffler -7 (67, 69, 68): 203
5 H. English -6 (67, 66, 71): 204
—
T38 Sergio García +2 (70, 71, 71): 212
T38 John Rahm +2 (69, 73, 70): 212
T59: D. Up +7 (69, 73, 75): 217
See also Di Natale the coach starts with Marino's 4-3-3 and will be inspired by Guidolin for the management of the group