Verstappen dominates second practice session at Miami GP

After Mercedes dominated the first free practice session of the day, the second turned to the advantage of the reigning world champion, Max Verstappen (Red Bull, 1’27 “930) this Friday. The Ferraris remain in ambush, Carlos Sainz (+0″385) took second position ahead of Charles Leclerc (Ferrari, +0″468). After his performance, the Monegasque lost control of his single-seater in turn number 7.