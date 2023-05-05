Verstappen dominates second practice session at Miami GP

After Mercedes dominated the first free practice session of the day, the second turned to the advantage of the reigning world champion, Max Verstappen (Red Bull, 1’27 “930) this Friday. The Ferraris remain in ambush, Carlos Sainz (+0″385) took second position ahead of Charles Leclerc (Ferrari, +0″468). After his performance, the Monegasque lost control of his single-seater in turn number 7.
The red flag interrupted the practice session, a second after that triggered by the exit of Nico Hülkenberg (Haas), trapped by the slippery track. On the French side, only Esteban Ocon (Alpine Renault, +1″007) managed to break into the Top 10.
The last free practice session will take place this Saturday from 6.30 p.m. to 8 p.m. (French time) on May 6, before the qualifying sessions from 10 p.m. to 11.4 p.m. The Grand Prix will take place this Sunday, May 7 from 9:30 p.m.