The Azzurri win 13-8 with cinnamon and Dolce triplets, on Tuesday they will face Serbia or France. Campaign: “Very good in the last two times”

Franco Carrella

If the tests with Slovakia and Georgia could not be too reliable, the examination with Montenegro certifies the greatness of this Settebello. At the European Championships in Split, on the third and final day of the first phase, the Azzurri won 13-8, closed Group A at the top and went straight to the quarterfinals without going through the round of 16. Even, thanks to the better goal difference, would have been enough, but Italy does much more. “We knew it was going to be a very physical match, the guys had the necessary resistance to high intensity. In the first two halves their pressing did not allow us to play at the speed we prefer, then we came out great ”comments Sandro Campagna. On Tuesday we will face the winner of Serbia-France: “And he will be a tough opponent, however it goes. The French have grown a lot, the Olympic champions are not shining but, as they say, ‘do not disturb the sleeping dog’…”

THE RIVALS — Gold medal at the first European participation (Malaga 2008, the current coach Gojkovic in the water), Montenegro, compared to the World Cup in Budapest closed in eighth place, recovers the left-handed Ukropina and the Centroboa Spaic, very precious pawns. Also for the Slavs it is the season of renewal, after the farewell to some big names including the Recchese Ivovic. Campagna rests the youngest of the group, Condemi and Iocchi Gratta (who also has a Montenegrin passport, having been born in Berane to a mother from those parts). Botta and response for two halves (4-3 for Settebello in the middle of the race), unconvincing refereeing, the decisive break in the second part of the third fraction, a superb 5-0 packaged in superiority and counter-flight, for the 10-5 that makes the last 8 ‘less dangerous. At least a couple of goals are a standing ovation: Renzuto’s 11-6 (Bedouin from two meters, in a decentralized position) and Dolce’s final 13-8 (on the fly on a fantastic tense pass by Di Fulvio). And Del Lungo, between the posts, is 8 in the report card. The last match between Italy and Montenegro dates back to April 29, semifinals of the European zone of the World League: in the pit of Podgorica, the Azzurri won 9-7. See also Liu Shiying's javelin wins gold and creates history after the game and repeatedly said that he was surprised and felt like a dream.

ITALIA: Del Lungo, F. Di Fulvio 2, Damonte 2, Alesiani, A.Fondelli, Cinella 3 (1 rig.), Renzuto 2 (1 rig.), Martial 1, N. Presciutti, Bruni, E. Di Somma, Dolce 3 , Nicosia. All. Campaign. MONTENEGRO: Lazovic, L. Murisic, V. Radovic 2, Averka, Mrsic 1, V. Popadic, Perkovic 1, Djurdjic 2, Ukropina 1, Spaic, Matkovic 1, M. Petkovic, Tesanovic. All. Gojkovic. REFEREES: Kovacs-Csatlos (Ung) and Ohme (Ger). NOTE: soup. num. Italy 12 (7 goals), Montenegro 12 (6). Usc. 3 f. L. Murisic to 19′, V. Popadic to 21′, Mrsic to

THE FORMULA: 16 teams divided into four groups, the leaders go directly to the quarters, second and third in the round of 16.

THE ROUNDS: Italy, Georgia, Slovakia, Montenegro (A); Greece, Malta, France, Croatia (B); Romania, Germany, Spain, Holland (C); Serbia, Hungary, Israel, Slovenia (D).

Monday 29 – Group A: Montenegro-Georgia 14-11, Italy-Slovakia 21-9. Group B: Greece-France 12-12, Croatia-Malta 19-5. Group C: Spain-Romania 16-9, Netherlands-Germany 13-6. Group D: Serbia-Israel 18-3, Hungary-Slovenia 23-7.

Wednesday 31 – Group A: Montenegro-Slovakia 18-10, Italy-Georgia 18-8. Group B: Greece-Malta 25-6, Croatia-France 13-7. Group C: Spain-Netherlands 11-10, Romania-Germany 11-4. Group D: Israel-Slovenia 9-5, Hungary-Serbia 16-7.

Friday 2 – Group A: Georgia-Slovakia 16-11, Italy-Montenegro 13-8. Standings: Italy 9; Montenegro 6; Georgia 3; Slovakia 0. Group B: France-Malta 15-8, Greece-Croatia (20.30). Standings: Croatia 6; Greece, France 4; Malta 0. Group C: Spain-Germany 17-6, Romania-Netherlands 12-12. Standings: Spain 9; Netherlands, Romania 4; Germany 0. Group D: Hungary-Israel 23-4, Serbia-Slovenia 17-6. Standings: Hungary 9; Serbia 6; Israel 3; Slovenia 0.

Sunday 4 round of 16, Tuesday 6 quarter-finals, Thursday 8 semifinals, Sunday 10 finals See also Water polo, Settebello, the race for the World Cup starts: in Imperia test with Croatia