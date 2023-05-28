What is Roland Garros like without Nadal? Last time 19 years ago: unpredictable things happened

Nadal and the Roland Garros, Roland Garros and Nadal. An association that has become automatic could not be otherwise for someone who has won this tournament 14 volte in the last ones 18 editions. An outcome, however, that this year cannot be repeated. L’absence of Nadal in Paris exposes the tournament to the most complete unpredictability, also because Djokovic not in the best of shape e alcaraz, after the Internazionali d’Italia, appears anything but unbeatable. And so here is a chance for the various Medvedevs, Tsitsipas, Auger-Aliassime and also for our Jannik Sinner. What is Roland Garros like without Nadal? I don’t know, hardly anyone remembers them anymore. To answer, you have to go back 19 years.

There is still no Nadal (stopped by an injury on the eve of the clay court season), but the2004 edition of Roland-Garros has its favourites. In particular one, Roger Federer. The Swiss for three months has become number 1 of the world and won the first Grand Slam of the year in Australia. But it’s not just him. Many also look to Argentina Guillermo Coriawinner in Montecarlo, to the reigning champion Juan Carlos Ferreroa Carlos Moya (winner in Paris in 1998). And then there is Gaston Joy, 26 years old from Buenos Aires, 175 centimeters by 70 kilograms. To find it in the standings, however, you have to go down to number 44 of the world.

That it can be a surprising edition if you feel it from the second round. The number 2 in the world Andy Roddick is defeated by the unknown French Olivier Exitwhile title defender Ferrero gives way against the Russian Igor Andreev. A 6-4 6-2 6-3 that leaves the Philippe Chatrier. But the real shock comes in the third round, when a revived Gustavo Kuerten (three times champion in Paris) eliminates Roger Federer with a triple 6-4. The early eliminations of the Swiss and Ferrero open the upper part of the draw: Nalbandian, Lleyton Hewitt, Kuerten make it to the quarterfinals on time. Together with them there is also Gaudio, at the end of a path not without difficulties, two victories at quinto in the first two rounds (6-2 2-6 4-6 6-3 6-2 against Guillermo Canas and 2-6 6-4 6-4 5-7 6-3 against Use Novak).

The lower part of the board instead records the domain of Coria. Nikolay DavydenkoJuan Monaco e Mario Ancic they are lined up in three quick sets. The quarterfinal against Moya does not betray the expectations but also the Spanish yields for 3 set a 0. The only one to snatch a partial is the least grounder encountered along the way, Tim Henman in the semifinals, but in the end he too can do nothing. In short, for everyone Guillermo Coria’s first Grand Slam title is now just a formality. But let’s go back to Gaudio. Between the fourth and semifinal he played his best tennis in the tournament, Hewitt was ousted with a very clear 6-3 6-2 6-2, Nalbandian instead he resists only a little longer, 6-3 7-6 6-0. It will be Coria against Gaudio: the June 6, 2004 an Argentinian will return to lift the Musketeer Cup for the second time Guillermo Vilas in 1977.

Twenty four minutes. The first set played by Coria was so long. A 6-0 embarrassing to Gaudio, who entered the field too intimidated by a context and by an opponent who seems to be enormously superior to him. The shock start also directs the second set, closed by Coria with a clear score of 6-3. On the Philippe Chatrier the third partial appears as a formality, yet it is here that Rufino’s boy, called “the magician”, gets stuck: his legs become wooden, his game loses its incisiveness and Gaudio, who is a wrestlerimmediately perceives that something has changed, that the inertia it’s going his way. To confirm it is the 6-4 which reopens the game. Driven by enthusiasm, Gaudio easily forfeited even the fourth, 6-1dragging the challenge, incredibly, to the decisive set.

And here Coria, in the throes of fear and ai cramps to his left leg, he throws away the opportunity of his life, because he’s going to serve for the match on 6-5he procures due match-point, wastes them, gets counter-broken and finally loses the final that he had to win with his eyes closed, 8-6, after 3 hours 31 minutes of battle. For Gaston Joy will be the only one acute in a Grand Slam, before tennis anonymity. An honor which, however, is worth a career and which will never be Coria’s turn. It’s too late, it’s coming Rafael Nadal.