Matchday 22 ends tomorrow. On the pitch Juventus-Fiorentina and Napoli-Cremonese, Udinese-Sassuolo and Bologna-Monza are also played

The 22nd day of the championship comes alive after the anticipation of Friday 10 February won by Milan and those of Saturday 11. Today, Sunday 12, four games are scheduled. Juventus and Napoli are also on the pitch.

Udinese-Sassuolo 2-2



Udinese and Sassuolo drew 2-2 in the match played at the `Dacia Arena´ and valid for the 22nd matchday of Serie A. The Friulians took the lead with Bijol on 28 minutes, twice ahead with Udogie on 1′ but after five minutes the black and green draw with Matheus Henrique. The bianconeri react and extend again with Bijol in the 28th minute. At the end of the first half an own goal by Perez restores parity. In the second half, Consigli was decisive, saving the Neroverdi’s goal after a shot by Lovric. The Friulians rise to 30 points pairing Turin while Sassuolo reaches 24 points, reaching Lecce and Fiorentina in the momentary 13th place. Here the complete report.

Bologna-Monza



Bologna is going through a good moment of form and wants to continue the 2-1 draw at home against Fiorentina on Sunday 5 February: «Monza are a team that are doing very well. Palladino is doing a great job and it’s no coincidence that they are the only team in Serie A not to have lost in 2023. Our goal is to put in a great performance to compete with them. Barrow? It all depends on what he wants. We will always try to help him so that he can reach his maximum level», the words of Thiago Motta. And Raphael Palladino: «We are very pleased with the data and statistics, I always try to study and find solutions. If each player grows individually as a result we grow as a team. My compliments to Thiago Motta, he is confirming the skills he showed last year. Bologna comes from three consecutive useful results, it is in a great moment of health and confidence. It will be a dangerous match full of pitfalls, they beat us in the first leg. We studied them during the week and we will have to try to limit their principles of play». See also Atletico, Oblak's frustration: "Every year we have to suffer to the end to qualify"

Juventus-Fiorentina



Penalized by 15 points, Juventus want to make up ground from their rivals. «Pogba is in the pits right now, not only will he not be there tomorrow and not even with Nantes. This is the reality, he is working to be available again and I can’t tell you when he can return. Maybe in a week, maybe in twenty days. We all wait for him because we consider him an important player. Relapses? It is a normal path after an external meniscus, one day it makes you work well and one day it bothers you. He puts all his effort into it, he is followed but at the moment he can’t play »said Massimiliano Allegri. From him, Vincenzo Italian he could still bet on Jovic in the center of the attack with Kouame and Nico Gonzalez on the sides. Meanwhile, Castrovilli has returned to training in the group after the last stop and is working to find brilliance and rhythm again.

Naples-Cremonese



Almost a month ago, on 17 January, Napoli was eliminated in the round of 16 of the Italian Cup by Diego Armando Maradona, losing on penalties against Cremonese. David’s team Ballardini now he’s back to challenging the leaders: «I also heard that in Rome it would have been better to lose: it’s silly. We would have lost energy anyway, we would have returned at five in the morning anyway. You try to play a good game and then you also hear that it was better to lose. Napoli is a team that we met in the Cup, perhaps with several players who are not always in the starting lineup, but are part of a very important squad and are players of great stature. We will certainly find a team as concentrated as it has been since the beginning of the championship. It will be a good testing ground for us, a huge exam and we will try to face it in the best possible way », she said. Meanwhile, the leaders do not want to stop: «We know their strength, we, Inter, Juve, Milan. We won with a large score, but the second goal came at the last minute – he comments Spalletti — Cremonese never misses the match, it’s difficult to give them the knockout blow, they always have a reaction, they know how to defend themselves and restart the ball on the ground or with a long game with Ciofani who catches any ball and makes it playable to get his teammates up. It’s a fundamental match for us, as we also said against Spezia». See also Basketball, Serie A: Virtus wins and engages Milan. Olimpia knocked out in Brescia - Sport - Basketball