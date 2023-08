After the start to the season, in which they won in the league in all three matches, football club Slavia is facing the peak of the summer. Before the cup qualifiers. In the third preliminary round of the Europa League, the Stitchers will face Ukraine’s Dnipro-1. “The whole club wants to play in Europe, we want to extend the series by participating in the basic group. Now we only look at the closest opponent. Not anymore,” says Slavist coach Jindřich Trpišovský.

