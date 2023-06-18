Yao Ming: “They still have a chance to heal their injuries first”_Kyle_Naturalization_Allen

Original title: Yao Ming: “They still have a chance to heal their injuries first”

The Chinese men’s basketball team has previously announced the latest 18-man training list, which does not include Guo Ailun, Wu Qian, etc. According to the reporter of Beijing Youth Daily, Guo Ailun, Wu Qian, Jiao Boqiao, Zhu Mingzhen, Zhao Jiayi, and Zhu Xuhang are all on the list of six candidates. On the 16th, the Chinese Basketball Association held a media exchange meeting. Yao Ming, the chairman of the Basketball Association, said that Guo Ailun, Wu Qian and other players were not selected. They still have a chance and hope that they will heal their injuries first.

Compared with the previous ones, this training list has different degrees of personnel changes and adjustments in the guard, striker and center positions. Among them, the guard position has changed the most. The previously selected Guo Ailun and Wu Qian missed the latest training list. Sun Minghui, Fang Shuo, and He Xining were selected for Djordjevic’s training list for the first time. The loss of players like Guo Ailun has also caused great controversy from the outside world.

Yao Ming, chairman of the Chinese Basketball Association, explained this. He said: “Every player has his own role. Some old players are (absent) due to injuries. You can see his situation in the finals. In addition, I think There is still time. We need the best players in the best condition, in the national team, and there is still more than a month, we don’t know what will happen, this also has to consider the coaches. Not only Guo Ailun, but also Wu Before, including other players, every player has his role, and I hope they can maintain their state and heal their injuries as soon as possible.”

According to the plan, the Chinese men’s basketball team will conduct a total of two weeks of training on the 23rd, and then they will go to Europe for overseas training and warm-up matches. There is currently no clear information on how many players the Chinese men’s basketball team will take to overseas training.

focus on

It still takes time to naturalize Riker

All aspects are actively promoting

At yesterday’s media exchange meeting, Yao Ming also responded to the Chinese men’s basketball team’s naturalization of active Timberwolves striker Li Kaier. Yao Ming said that all parties are actively promoting the completion of this matter, but it still takes some more time to wait for the completion.

Li Kaier has part of Chinese ancestry, and he went to China with his mother to visit relatives and seek roots a few years ago. Li Kaier has a good impression and different feelings for China. This is also an important reason why the Chinese Basketball Association is trying to naturalize him. However, in the playoffs of the 2022-2023 season, Li Kaier suffered an eye injury. He has since undergone surgical treatment. He is currently recovering well and has gradually resumed training.

The Chinese men’s basketball team hopes to complete the naturalization of Li Kaier as soon as possible, and join the team as soon as possible to prepare for the World Cup together. Although the overall process of naturalization is relatively smooth, it still requires a lot of procedures, so it will take more time to wait for completion. Yao Ming said: “This is equivalent to changing household registration in China, but this is more difficult and there are many processes. At present, all parties are promoting this matter in an orderly manner. It is still on the way, please wait.”

This group article/Reporter Song XiangReturn to Sohu to see more

Editor: