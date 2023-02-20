Home Sports Zhejiang lottery players won 240 million yuan in huge prizes. Experts say that almost no lottery winners end well.
by admin
Zhejiang lottery players won 240 million yuan in huge prizes. Experts say that almost no lottery winners end well, sparking heated discussions

On February 18th, the 017 lottery of the Sports Lottery, Zhejiang lottery players won more than 240 million yuan in a single ticket.

The current number in the front area is 02 05 09 22 27, and the number in the back area is 10 11! The first prizes in this issue come from: Zhejiang (26 basic bets plus 23 bets), Fujian (basic 1 bet), Henan (basic 1 bet), Yunnan (basic 1 bet), Gansu (basic 1 bet). 101 bets are issued for the second prize.

It is understood that the winning lottery ticket is a single additional double vote that has been voted 23 times, 1 bet number, and 69 yuan. The single ticket won 240 million yuan.

This is also the second huge prize of 100 million yuan that was born this year after a lottery player in Lianyungang, Jiangsu Province won a huge prize of 120 million yuan in the previous period (No. 23016). There is only 2 days between the two.

After such news came out, it also aroused heated discussions among netizens. Some experts said that in the case of getting rich overnight, people are unlikely to treat money correctly, and his relatives, friends and people around him will not calmly “stand by” to him .

In the eyes of experts, these people get into various disputes because of getting rich overnight, such as being used as cash machines by the people around them, etc., and they are particularly prone to situations where morality does not match. What do you think?

