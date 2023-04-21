Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp Student Guide: Strategic Tips and Tricks – Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising are two historic tactical combat games for the Game Boy Advance, because on the one hand, they show you their friendly side with cute pixel art graphics, and on the other hand, they use Their battle kit beats you mercilessly. At the same time, you can’t help but get hooked on their addictive game system. Now, Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp has made its Nintendo Switch debut, and it’s a prettier game for those who don’t want to play the 2000s original but are still looking for the series’ signature hard-hitting challenge.

We recommend that anyone with experience in the strategy genre leave the game on Classic difficulty, while newbies start with Casual. This can be changed during the event, except that the Classic rewards more coins for purchasing Hachi’s Shop items.

That said, be careful, because no matter how much you brag about your strategist skills, you’re nothing more than a cadet in front of an AI system for this title. One wrong move and in many missions you’ll end up defeated, so we at Gameactor wrote this war guide, full of tips, hints and advice, you’ll be glad to know that before you start your campaign, before they pose too Big challenge, or if you’re looking for a grade S.

I wish I had been told about these Advance Wars tricks before I even started playing.

Restart a round, the blessing of this remake

Alas, I was able to use this twenty years ago…. In Re-Boot Camp, if you “messed up” when moving the unit, this time it had a solution. In the past, you had to surrender and retry the mission in the option, but now, if you realize that you screwed up during your turn, you can restart the turn in the same option, when you announce “end of turn” and This comes in handy when making a final review before your enemies take advantage of your ignorance.

This can also be used to test a bit, see how enemies behave, and most importantly, learn from the map and the positions of enemy units when there is fog of war. We know, this trick is kind of dirty, but you have to outsmart your opponent in every way… No one can outsmart a machine.

Surrender gives a clue (or several)

Regardless, many missions will go wrong, or you’ll have some test rounds and end up using the surrender option. In these cases (in Campaign, not in War Room), be aware that OC and Troops make some comments about the failure, and usually leave some additional suggestions to face the quest. Sometimes the advice is very good (sometimes very basic). BTW: they’re not always the same; don’t run through the dialogue if you fail again.

Keep an eye on the enemy OC’s strength and psychic meter

If an enemy’s bar is about to fill up, you can figure out that, except for Maverick, they’ll usually use it on their next turn, so base your moves on what they’re able to do. For example, in Adder’s case, his units will get an extra move square, so if you leave your bomber on the edge of anti-air range, the power will reach you.

The same goes for those that alter their visibility, attack or defense, or passive effects on your army (such as snow or damaging rain). Additionally, enemies tend to be more aggressive when attacking with OC powers. Lastly, remember that when an enemy has just used their power and it’s active, the turn action doesn’t refill their bar, so when it’s your turn, you can attack without worrying it will refill as well filling.

Calculating When to Use Overclocking Power

Also, at first, once the meter is full, it seems logical to use OC Power at the start of a turn, such as Andy’s Mega-Repair or Kanbei’s Moral Force, but in other cases you have to save it depending on the situation or in the same turn to For the next turn, but after moving some units.

For example, Eagle’s OC Superpower, Lightning Attack, allows you to move non-foot units again, which is an incredible advantage that you should obviously take advantage of once you’ve acted on all of them on your turn. Also, Sensei “drops” infantry or mechanized units (if superpowers) into every city around him, so it’s in your best interest not to have any units on top of those buildings.

How to skip OC power animation

Before an update that allowed you to skip these anime sequences, there’s currently no option to skip them (for example, you can skip dialogue by pressing Plus during a dialogue), and you’ll have to endure enemy special attacks every time. We’ve tested different animation setups, but they only reference the conquest and battle animations, like the vanilla, omitting the OC Power animations. If you want to try them out, press A in the free box or press the plus sign anywhere, then go to Option: Animations C, to show only the player’s combat animations.

combined access to funding

In case you didn’t know, when the combination of two units exceeds the max 10 HP, the remaining funds are added to your bankroll, which can come in handy, earning you some money and getting some money from your base, port or Airports gain more powerful units.

TIP: Since all infantry or mech units spawned by the Sensei using his OC abilities will show 9 health, you can combine several in pairs and make a lot of money in a short time if cities are nearby.

By the way, CPUs tend not to combine much…Keep that in mind when you see several enemy units drained.

Listen to him: go to eight stores from time to time.

Hachi is a bit of a pain, and after every mission he’ll insist that you go to his shop to spend your newly earned coins. He’s right, since we spend hours maxing out at 9,999 coins, we don’t save anymore. Stop by every few hours, buy OCs and quests for the Battle Room, and save the music and gallery until the end.

fighter takes up space

When you start using air units, remember that they are not on two planes, but occupy the same square as land or sea units. This is useful for something as simple as protecting ground forces with fighters or bombers if no air defenses, fighters or missiles are in range. Remember, the helicopter can be attacked from below…

artillery trick

The CPU has a somewhat odd behavior when it comes to artillery that you can exploit. If you block such a unit at a bottleneck (e.g. a bridge), you can put infantry in front of it and it won’t move. Your units will go out of range and the CPU will stand there instead of retreating to make way for other units, even taking damage when you want to. If you take too much out of it, it’ll decide to go back and fix it, but at the same time, cheap and undamaged enemies to bog down are pretty useful.

The AI’s obsession with APC

If the CPU sees an APC (armored personnel carrier), it will definitely go for it. It has an obsession that cannot be restrained. It prioritizes these units for delivering resources to others, and can carry infantry and mechanized units even ahead of more obvious targets. Use this knowledge to your advantage, and even consider using APCs as cannon fodder at times: they are tough enough to withstand a few onslaughts in cities and forests.

Infantry AI quirks

Likewise, CPU infantry will choose to capture cities they have on the way…even if your HQ is very close and unprotected! Don’t be afraid to call it a day because they have a habit of entertaining themselves along the way.

How to Unlock Challenges Campaign Difficulty Levels

Eight sold you for 1 coin…but then told you he was joking and gave it to you for free. The Challenge Campaign will appear as a new save game with its own slot, percentage and game time, so you won’t be able to switch between levels like you can with Classic and Casual.